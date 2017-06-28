WWE News: Road Dogg speaks about the future of SmackDown Live

Road Dogg praises the SmackDown Live roster; hints at prominent appearances from popular wrestlers on SmackDown Live.

Road Dogg (Right) is the Head of Creative for SmackDown Live

What’s the story?

WWE executive Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James took to social media to praise the SmackDown Live roster and the Women’s division, in particular.

Additionally, Road Dogg also responded to a fan’s request of having Tye Dillinger and American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) feature more prominently on the show and said that he’s working on the same.

Couldn't be more proud of the entire #SDLive roster but tonight was all about the women! Great job tonight ladies! The bar has risen! #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 28, 2017

Understood, working on it — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 28, 2017

Landed safely in NY. Back to the lab to try to top last night, fat chance I'm thinking but we'll give it a whirl. #SDLive #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 28, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live aired from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California, and hosted a rematch of the historic Women’s Money in The Bank ladder match that first went down this past June 18th at Money in the Bank.

The rematch saw Carmella emerge as the winner of the Money In The Bank briefcase once again, and is said to have received widely positive reactions from the vast majority of the professional wrestling community.

The heart of the matter

Road Dogg presently serves as a Producer and Head of Creative for SmackDown Live.

Furthermore, on the topic of SmackDown Live’s future possibly including more of popular performers Tye Dillinger and American Alpha (Gable & Jordan), Road Dogg explained that he is, in fact, working towards it.

His tweet “Back to the lab to try to top last night” indicated that he was very pleased with this past week’s episode of SmackDown Live and that he and the rest of the SmackDown Live team will work even harder to make the brand a better product.

What’s next?

The next episode of SmackDown Live is set to take place on July 4th at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, and will feature the return of John Cena, who’ll be making his first main-roster appearance since Wrestlemania 33 in April.

Author’s take

I’ve got to agree with Road Dogg here, this week’s episode of SmackDown Live was awesome.