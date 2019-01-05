WWE News: Road Warrior Animal fires back at Becky Lynch after recent exchange

The WWE legend fired some serious shots indeed

What's the story?

Not long ago, Road Warrior Animal said that Becky Lynch should drop the whole 'The Man' gimmick forever. This inspired Becky Lynch to put up the following post.

The first four words of your headline are a lie. https://t.co/34PaztOiee — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 24, 2018

Road Warrior Animal was not amused and retaliated to Lynch's comments on the 'What A Rush' podcast. I would like to thank WrestleZone and Michael McClead for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has become the hottest commodity in sports entertainment. Road Warrior Animal acknowledged this but believed that she should stop calling herself 'the man'.

With Hawk, Animal is part of the Road Warriors, arguably the most successful tag team of all time. He found it disrespectful that Becky Lynch could refer to him in the way that she did. He went on a rant against Lynch as the following quotes will show.

The heart of the matter

Animal responded to Becky Lynch's comments with scathing comments of his own. These were his views:

First of all, Becky Lynch needs to get over herself, first and foremost. When Becky Lynch can achieve what I’ve achieved in the sport of pro wrestling, then she can call me out. Other than that, she has not earned her stripes to call me out. I just want to make that perfectly clear and I don’t think anybody in the wrestling world will have any objection to that.

Animal went on to list his own accomplishment and undermine Lynch's achievement in WWE. He said the following:

If Becky Lynch is going to try to even have a comeback against a multi-time Hall Of Famer and what I’ve done in this business – she’s won one belt in her life and that’s the WWE belt. Hawk and I won 22 different championships in 22 different companies, come on. I’ve wrestled people all over this world, not just in WWE. I’m not putting down Becky, but when you get the kind of stroke that I’ve had in this business and when you’ve laid the kind of foundation that I have for her even to have a job today, then you can call someone out. I’m not trying to be derogatory right now, but I’m just trying to be blunt honest.

He went on to say that he was mostly complimentary towards Lynch. She picked on the one criticism he had for her act. He reminded her that it was the 'entertainment business', where everybody has an opinion.

What's next?

Asuka's next challenger is yet to be determined right now. Could it be Becky Lynch? We find out in a few days.

Who do you think is right? Animal or Becky Lynch?

