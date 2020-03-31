WWE News - Rob Gronkowski reveals what it means to host WrestleMania 36

Gronk explained what the fans can expect from him at 'The Show of Shows'.

This will be Rob Gronkowski's second WrestleMania appearance.

WrestleMania 33

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski recently made the transition to WWE. Gronk will be the special guest host for this year's WrestleMania and he revealed the importance of this role during a recent Q&A session with WWE UK.

As someone who already enjoys a global fanbase, Gronkowski will be looking forward to delivering a memorable WrestleMania to the fans. Only a few people can boast of hosting 'The Show of Shows' and Rob is honored to be a part of that elite list.

The global fanbase that WWE has is incredible. Since my appearance at WrestleMania 33, it’s been insane how many people bring up that appearance wherever I am. Whether I am here in the states, or in another country, the fans always remember that. WWE is a global phenomenon and to be part of the first-ever two night WrestleMania is truly an honor.

WWE WrestleMania 36

This will not be Rob Gronkowski's first WrestleMania appearance. He made his presence known to the WWE Universe during WrestleMania 33 when he aided Mojo Rawley to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. This year, he will show up at the event as a WWE Superstar and attempt to entertain the fans amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s super important to me and an honor to be part of any WrestleMania. The fact that it’s the first-ever two-night special makes it that much cooler. To come here during these tough times when people around the world need entertainment more than ever, and to have the opportunity to provide that to them is pretty awesome.

We have seen in the past how WrestleMania hosts get involved in some of the matches at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'. Will Gronk insert himself into any match or aid some Superstar to win their respective battles?

We need to wait just a few more days to find out!