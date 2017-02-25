WWE News: Roderick Strong talks about receiving his call from the WWE, his future goals in the company

Strong claimed he had already planned to end his chapter in Ring of Honor even before WWE contacted him.

Roderick Strong joined the NXT roster last year

What’s the story?

NXT superstar Roderick Strong was recently interviewed by The Miami Herald. During the conversation, Strong spoke about receiving a call from the WWE and his reaction to it while also revealing his future goals as part of the company.

In case you didn’t know…

Prior to joining the WWE, Roderick Strong wrestled for a number of promotions. However, the most prominent ones among them were Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. In the 13 years that he spent as part of the ROH roster, Strong was a 1-time ROH World Champion as well as a 2-time ROH World Television Champion while also winning the tag team titles on one occasion alongside Austin Aries.

The heart of the matter

‘The Messiah of the Backbreaker’ told The Miami Herald that he was left speechless for a while upon receiving his call from the WWE. He revealed how he was planning to leave Ring of Honor at the time to work on the independent circuit. Strong claimed that he would have continued doing his thing even if his opportunity to join the WWE had not arrived at all.

This is what Roderick String had to say:

“It left me speechless for a second but also very excited. I had already planned to end my chapter in Ring of Honor. I was going to go back to doing the indies more often and possibly working more of a full-time schedule in Japan. If I didn't get the chance to go to WWE, that would have been a bummer to me, but I was just going to continue to do the best I could and continue my legacy. To actually get the call [from WWE]..I was leaving the gym, and I was just talking about it that day. I'm going to go do my thing, but if the opportunity comes, I'm going to jump on it, and if it doesn't, I'm very happy with the career I've had. It was perfect.”

Asked about his future goals in the WWE, ‘Mr. NXT’ said that he wanted to start off by aiming for the NXT title following which he would want to join the main roster and eventually become the world champion. Apart from that, he expressed the will to become a legend in the pro-wrestling business and prove to the world that hard work and dedication pays rich dividends. Strong stated:

“That is the first one on my list. Then after that, making the main roster and becoming world champion. Cement my legacy in professional wrestling. Show a lot of people that hard work and perseverance and dedication really pays off.”

What next?

Roderick Strong is currently engaged in a feud against ‘heel’ faction Sanity alongside No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger. We will have to see when the WWE decides to push the 33-year old into the race for the NXT Championship.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Considering the amount of talent and experience that Roderick Strong possesses, the WWE should not waste much time in giving him the opportunities to make it big in the business.

