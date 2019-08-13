WWE News: Roman Reigns accepts challenge from fellow Superstar, match announced for SmackDown Live

Roman Reigns is all set for a new challenge on this week's SmackDown Live

After taking two severe beatings over the course of one week - and on live television none the less - former Cruiserweight and NXT tag team champion Buddy Murphy decided to take matters into his own hands. Now, after challenging one of his two attackers to a match on SmackDown this week, it looks like he'll get exactly what he asked.

Buddy Murphy did not have a good week last week.

On last Tuesday's SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns was determined to find out who was behind the accident which saw The Big Dog getting knocked down by a lighting rig along with some speakers. So, he decided to beat up Murphy until the answer came out. That answer? Erick Rowan.

Well, Rowan didn't appreciate that much, so he decided to express that lack of appreciation to Murphy directly. And physically. Which he did during the SummerSlam pre-show on Sunday.

In response, Buddy Murphy decided that enough is enough and it's time for a change! Or something to that effect.

Been saying for months I want an opportunity to show what I can do. What do I get? A cheap shot and an attack during what could’ve been a GREAT #SummerSlam match. I’m not waiting... I’m challenging @WWERomanReigns to a match tomorrow on #SDLive. GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT! — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) August 12, 2019

Well, Mr. Murphy, be careful what you wish for. Because it looks like you're going to get it.

WWE's official Twitter account just posted the following:

.@WWERomanReigns has accepted the challenge of @WWE_Murphy, and will go one-on-one with him tomorrow night on #SDLive. https://t.co/LQ1sfCc5ib — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019

Well, a match between Buddy Murphy and Roman Reigns is now set to take place on SmackDown, obviously.

While the battle between the two should actually be a pretty entertaining affair, it should also serve as an opportunity to move this already intriguing narrative even further.

Will Rowan interfere here? Will his running buddy, Daniel Bryan, get involved as well? Will we discover that there's a conspiracy that runs even further than just the former Bludgeon Brother? Was it Vince McMahon all along, Austin?! OK, that part is probably not even remotely true.

We'll have to tune in on Tuesday to SmackDown, live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to find out for sure.