WWE News: Roman Reigns all in for historic WrestleMania 35 match

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.17K   //    09 Mar 2019, 12:52 IST

Roman Reigns is all in for an all women's main event
Roman Reigns is all in for an all women's main event

What's the story?

The current main event for WrestleMania looks to be a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship. Right now, as it stands, it's Charlotte versus Ronda Rousey but Becky Lynch will get added to the match if she beats Charlotte at WWE Fastlane.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch was initially supposed to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series last November but an errant from Nia Jax left her injured and out of the match. In the long run, this has played to Becky's advantage and she is now one win away from being a part of the main event at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Roman Reigns gave his thoughts on women headlining WWE's biggest night of the year for the first time in history:

“What better way to showcase what we’ve been doing for years with our women? I stand firmly behind these strong women and I’m so proud of them and the strength and the determination they’ve shown. They’re role models for our own children. My daughter is 11 years old and these women are showing her the way and showing her that women can do anything men can do, even better sometimes. They’re all great examples and if women can handle giving birth and all of the crazy things that come along with nurturing life then why can’t they main-event a sports entertainment show? They can do everything that is super-hard in life and I know they can knock that out of the park too.”

What's next?

The Shield are set to wrestle together again at WWE Fastlane this Sunday but they have stiff competition with Elias, Drew McIntyre and Barcon Corbin in the opposite corner.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
