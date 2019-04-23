WWE News: Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose break character in hilarious off-camera moment

Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose break character during Shield special

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose received one of the biggest farewells the WWE has ever given a Superstar when they aired a live special on the WWE Network. However a great interaction between Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns that didn't make it on air for 'The Shield's Final Chapter' has been leaked on Twitter, and it's great!

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose and WWE announced in January that the 'Lunatic Fringe' wouldn't be renewing his contract when it expired in April, leading to the Superstar spending the weeks after WrestleMania saying goodbye to the WWE Universe with his last match on RAW and the live special 'The Shield's Final Chapter.'

The Shield, who were teaming up for one last, last time (ignore Fastlane) took on the team they faced back in March, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin and naturally they were victorious.

The heart of the matter

Fans watching on the WWE Network were treated to what we believe may be the last Shield match, possibly ever, but they won't have seen this great moment that occurred off-camera that a fan in attendance managed to capture.

What you didn't see on TV.... Ambreigns shenanigans!!!! pic.twitter.com/xDfKw3DKGe — 🐷Veronique🐷 (@veronique0882) April 22, 2019

Whilst Rollins is running things in the ring Dean Ambrose is writhing around in pain with Reigns trying to console him. Eventually Reigns 'saves' Ambrose's life, giving him some much needed CPR in a very amusing moment.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is now on SmackDown Live whilst Seth Rollins is the Universal Champion on Monday Night RAW. Dean Ambrose has, for now at least, definitely left the WWE and has seemingly no intentions to wrestle anywhere else.

Nevertheless there are already rumors that he will return to the WWE sooner rather than later, or that he'll go where every former WWE Superstar inevitably gets suggested to go - AEW.

Will you miss Dean Ambrose? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!