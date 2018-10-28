×
WWE News: Roman Reigns announced for first public appearance next year 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.68K   //    28 Oct 2018, 18:11 IST

Reigns won't be leaving the spotlight completely
Reigns won't be leaving the spotlight completely

What's the story?

Roman Reigns announced that he would be forced onto the sidelines of the wrestling business last week on WWE Raw, but the former Universal Champion will apparently still be able to make public appearances for the company.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns is currently battling leukemia, and whilst it hasn't been made public just how hard this fight is expected to become, Reigns was forced to walk away from the ring just six days ago, which shows that the company expects this to be a tough battle for their champion.

Leukemia attacks the immune system and will definitely affect Reigns' in-ring ability and muscle mass, which is perhaps one of the main reasons why the decision was made to allow him fight this battle away from the public eye.

The fact that Reigns has left the ring doesn't mean that the former champion can't still make appearances for his fan-base, since it was recently announced that he will make his first one in just three months.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns was recently announced as one of the initial guests for Ace Comic-Con in Arizona next year. Reigns will appear alongside Alexa Bliss, Charlotte, and Lilian Garcia as part of their wrestling line-up, but as ever this announcement is subject to change since Reigns' health is paramount, and it's hard to predict three months in advance.

What's next?

Roman Reigns isn't expected to make any WWE appearances for the rest of the year, but Ace Comic Con takes place from January 11th -13th next year, which will be when WWE is building towards The Royal Rumble, an event that Roman Reigns has already left his mark on over the years.

Would you like the opportunity to meet Roman Reigns? Have your say in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns
