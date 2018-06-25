WWE News: Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Paul Heyman in heated Twitter Argument

Things are heating up before Extreme Rules comes around!

Things are heating up between these two men

What's the story?

Paul Heyman recently went to social media and posted a rant about how nobody in the current RAW roster was at Brock Lesnar's level. He took shots at Bobby Lashley dubbing him 'The Man Who Would Be Lesnar' and also, at Roman Reigns, calling him a 'Sloppy Second Samoan'.

I never ducked @BrockLesnar in college. I never had the chance to meet him earlier in @WWE. Never was in same #MMA organization. Now we're both here again in #WWE. I'm ready. Let's do it. I'd LOVE to fight Brock. Take that any way you want! — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 24, 2018

This isn’t a college mat or an octagon. This is the squared circle, aka My Yard. So do yourself a favor Bob, don’t assume you’ll make it out of #ExtremeRules. And @HeymanHustle come say all this at #RAW. Please. https://t.co/1CWo6GHLhx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 24, 2018

Lashley responded to Heyman, and so did Reigns. It looks like Reigns and Lashley are the front-runners for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley teamed up to take out The Revival last week. At the same time, it is certain that the two men are far from friends and are currently gunning for the same prize, Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

Fans have wanted a Lesnar vs. Lashley feud for years now, because of their similar combat sports background. As for Reigns, he has unfinished business with Lesnar after their disputed finish at the Greatest Royal Rumble. As of right now, it is not known whom Lesnar will square off with next.

The heart of the matter

Much to the dismay of The WWE Universe, Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen since the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Paul Heyman's Facebook status indicated that he was a level above the rest of the roster, and therefore would focus on his goals in UFC.

This is obviously a work and a setup for Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam program, which, from the looks of it, will boil down to either Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley. More details should come to light when RAW comes around, this week.

What's next?

It remains to be seen when Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will return to RAW in the near future. From what we know, there will be a multi-man match at Extreme Rules to determine the next Number 1 Contender for Lesnar's title. Also, do not forget the monster with the briefcase.

Do you want to see Reigns or Lashley as the next Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

