WWE News: Roman Reigns' brutal reply to a video by his haters

by Rohit Relan News 23 Aug 2017, 23:45 IST

Roman Reigns has main-evented three consecutive Wrestlemanias

What's the story?

Sports Illustrated recently conducted a survey asking fans why they hate Roman Reigns and posted the video on their Twitter handle.

Most of the responses were from middle-aged males whose reasons varied from Reigns' inept mic skills to him not being their cup of tea. You can check the video below:

Why do WWE fans hate Roman Reigns? We asked them. pic.twitter.com/vL1vG3JTC8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 22, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns is arguably the most polarising figure in the WWE history. While "The Big Dog" is loved by the kids and teens, he is booed by a majority of adults and middle aged men.

The mixed reactions from crowds have become a part and parcel of Reigns' life and it seems that it won't be stopping soon unless WWE decides to revamp him completely.

The heart of the matter

Reigns has developed a reputation for being someone who doesn't shy away from giving back to his trolls on social media. A similar case occurred when the Twitter account of a coveted sports website posted a video of WWE fans explaining why they detest "The Big Dog".

Roman trolled the fans in the video by asking the 'Kids' whom they would prefer to be like when they grow up, like the people in the video, or himself.

The simple question here is to the Kids. Would you rather grow up and be like me, OR the guys from this video!?????? https://t.co/45OtF2x1Fq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 23, 2017

What's next?

Roman Reigns' plans on Raw are very unclear at this point and it is difficult to ascertain who he may be working with at the upcoming No Mercy PPV.

Author's Take

The current fan outrage regarding the Roman Reigns situation is very sad. Their hatred for him has become the driving force behind Reigns' monster push and is in no way helping in their desire of seeing less of him.

I also feel that it is unfair on Reigns as he is one of the hardest working performers in the WWE right now and he rarely doesn't deliver good matches on both Raw and PPVs.