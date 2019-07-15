WWE News: Roman Reigns comments after Extreme Rules win

Reigns and Taker

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns took to Twitter and heaped praise on The Undertaker after defeating Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules.

The Big Dog praised The Undertaker and stated that there's no one like him.

In case you didn't know...

The Raw after WWE Stomping Grounds saw Roman Reigns take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a Handicap match. As the villainous duo launched a ruthless beatdown on Reigns, the lights went out.

The crowd roared in unison as The Undertaker appeared out of nowhere. He proceeded to take down McIntyre and Shane, hinting that they would be his next victims. This was an incredibly unusual sight, as Roman Reigns was the guy who defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, handing The Phenom his second loss at The Show of Shows.

A tag team match was set for Extreme Rules, with The Undertaker and Roman Reigns teaming up to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

The heart of the matter

To the WWE Universe's surprise, the No Holds Barred Tag Team match open the PPV. The bout saw Elias interfere to help the heels, but it was all for naught, as The Big Dog and The Phenom managed to bag the victory after The Undertaker hit a thunderous Tombstone Piledriver on Shane McMahon.

After the match, the two megastars had a face-to-face, with Undertaker giving a pat on Reigns' shoulder.

Reigns later went on to post a tweet, stating that there is no one else like The Undertaker.

What's next?

After a big win such as this, it will be interesting to see whether we will see more of The Undertaker in the coming weeks. Rumour has it that we just might get Undertaker vs Sting sometime in the future, a dream match that the fans have been clamoring for a long while.

