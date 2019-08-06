WWE News: Roman Reigns comments after hit-and-run on Raw

Triple H checked on Roman Reigns after the incident

What's the story?

Roman Reigns has given his first comments since being involved in a hit-and-run on WWE Raw.

Unlike last week’s forklift incident, which he believed to be a genuine error, the former Universal Champion has described this week’s attack as “definitely not an accident”.

In case you didn't know…

One of the most intriguing WWE storyline developments of 2019 so far took place on the July 30 episode of SmackDown Live when Roman Reigns was almost struck with scaffold and metal before an interview in the backstage area.

After WWE issued an update which revealed that the incident was down to a mistake by a forklift driver, Reigns tweeted that “mistakes happen” and he still “loves and respects” the work that the company’s production team puts in behind-the-scenes.

Six days later, the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer was involved in another attempted attack when he was forced to jump back into his car after another vehicle tried to drive directly towards him in the parking lot.

Reigns’ rival Samoa Joe then checked on “The Big Dog” and called for medics to help him out.

The heart of the matter

Despite previously believing that the forklift incident on SmackDown Live was a mistake by a member of WWE’s backstage crew, Roman Reigns is now of the belief that somebody is out to get him.

Writing on Twitter after Raw, the former Shield member replied to a WWE tweet about the hit-and-run by revealing that he does not think this week’s incident was accidental.

Definitely not an accident. 🤬 https://t.co/PHOaQFbQNC — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 6, 2019

What's next?

Buddy Murphy and Rowan were spotted in the background of last week’s attack on SmackDown Live, so there are bound to be clues about Roman Reigns’ possible Raw attacker if and when new footage of the hit-and-run is released.

Reigns is still without an opponent for SummerSlam on August 11, as of the time of writing, but he is almost certain to feature on the show in some capacity.