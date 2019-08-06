WWE News: Roman Reigns comments on AEW being competition

Reigns, Rhodes, and The Young Bucks

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently spoke with Sport1 and discussed a variety of topics. While talking about All Elite Wrestling, Reigns recalled Seth Rollins' comments on the promotion and added that Rollins is generous in calling them a competition.

In case you didn't know...

It has been over two months since All Elite Wrestling came into the pro-wrestling scene with their first show, "Double or Nothing". The critically acclaimed event saw the former Dean Ambrose make his debut during the closing moments, donning the persona of Jon Moxley.

The company is doing quite well and has produced a bunch of shows thus far. Its next big event named AEW All Out is almost on the horizon. AEW recently announced that its weekly show on TNT will kick-off on October 2nd, two days before WWE SmackDown Live's debut on FOX.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns said that he appreciates the fact that the arrival of AEW has resulted in the fans getting an alternative, but added that WWE is way ahead of any other promotion out there when it comes to production scale.

"I think [Seth Rollins] is being generous in calling them a competition. I don't want to get too deep into this… I said it before: it's an option and that's great for professional wrestlers, pretty cool for fans. Before my family was WWE only, we've been a territorial family. You had to move, work with different promotions and territories. I'm always gonna be 'pro pro-wrestler', but at the end of the day, WWE is my home. It's what I represent and we're so far ahead."

What's next?

Being backed by a billionaire and boasting a talent pool of some of the best wrestlers in the world will certainly work in favor of AEW in the near future. AEW All Out will emanate from the Sears Centre Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois on August 31, 2019.

