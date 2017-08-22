WWE News: Roman Reigns compares SummerSlam match to being "in a car wreck"

Roman Reigns opens up on the grueling nature of the much-talked about heavyweight bout.

Roman Reigns spoke about the sheer physicality of his match at SummerSlam

What’s the story?

In a post-SummerSlam appearance on ESPN SportsCenter, Roman Reigns revealed that the Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam felt like being in a car wreck.

Reigns said that despite the fact that he himself is a big heavyweight—at around 275-280 pounds—he was indeed the smallest competitor in the matchup. "The Big Dog" added that he felt as though he was running into a wall each time over the course of the WWE Universal Championship Match.

Additionally, Reigns spoke about his college football experience, and went on to compare Sunday’s big main event match to playing an entire game at Georgia Tech, experiencing full body cramps and getting his physicality tested.

In case you didn’t know…

Roman Reigns competed in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.

The match headlined WWE’s SummerSlam 2017 PPV and earned rave reviews from the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

On the gruelling contest that went down this past Sunday night in Brooklyn, New York, Reigns said, “I’m beat up. I feel like I’ve been in a car wreck. Like you said, that was a big heavyweight bout. I sit at about 275, sometimes 280 (pounds) and I was the smallest guy in that match, so it felt like I was running into a wall pretty much every time.”

Furthermore, on the sheer exhaustion caused by the contest as well as the ferociousness brought to the table by his giant opponents, Reigns said, “You get to the point where you’re just exhausted, you’re getting full body cramps, and that’s the kind of physicality that I felt last night. If you look at it, the size of the guys that we had it’s pretty much like running into a Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line.”

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar successfully defended his WWE Universal title in the Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns, for now, seems to be moving on from his chase of the title to a feud with John Cena.

Author’s take

In my opinion, the match at SummerSlam was one of the best of all time.

Besides, I feel we as fans ought to give Reigns credit for his excellent attitude towards the business as well as his undeniable charisma and star-power. It’s his yard now!