WWE News: Roman Reigns confirmed as the captain for Team Hogan

Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made a surprise appearance on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown to provide an update on the status of Team Hogan before the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. In an earlier interview on the show, Hogan revealed Ali and Shorty G as the newest members of his team.

Before the main event of this week's SmackDown, WWE announcer Greg Hamilton announced Roman Reigns as the captain of Team Hogan for the 10-man tag team match at Crown Jewel. The Big Dog and Daniel Bryan then went on to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin to conclude this episode of the Blue Brand.

What happened on SmackDown?

Tonight's episode of SmackDown kicked off with an Intercontinental Championship match between Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura. The impressive back-and-forth matchup came to a disappointing conclusion when King Corbin interfered and took out The Big Dog. Daniel Bryan aided Roman Reigns in fighting off The Lone Wolf, Nakamura and Zayn but they fell short to the 3-on-2 assault.

As Corbin and Nakamura are associated with Team Flair, it seemed that either Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan will join Team Hogan. With only one spot to fill, it was The Big Dog who was chosen to captain Hulk Hogan's team for the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 update

Team Hogan now consists of Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, Ali and the captain, Roman Reigns. With one member yet to be revealed, Team Flair features the WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, King Corbin and they will be captained by Randy Orton. Both the WWE Hall of Famers, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, will be present ringside to support their respective teams.

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on October 31, from the King Fahad International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We will have to wait a few more days to find out which team emerges victorious in this epic battle.

