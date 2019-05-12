WWE News: Roman Reigns confirmed for a huge segment on his return to Raw this week

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Former Universal Champion, Roman Reigns will be returning to Monday Night Raw this week once again, following the implementation of the "Wild Card" rule by WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon on last week's episode of Raw.

In case you didn't know...

As part of the recently concluded Superstar Shake-Up, Roman Reigns was drafted over to SmackDown Live from Monday Night, as he seemingly became the hottest acquisition of the blue brand.

On his first night on the blue brand, Reigns attacked Mr. McMahon and also laid the law on the blue brand by putting Elias on notice as well, which was also the latter's first night on SD Live.

Reigns, however, made a return to Raw last week after the "wild card" rule was added by Mr. McMahon, allowing three superstars from both Raw and SmackDown to compete for both brands respectively. Before his return to the red brand, though, Reigns took to social media and announced that he would indeed be returning to Monday Night Raw as he had some unfinished business.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns is once again set to make another huge return to Monday Night Raw this week, as 'The Big Dog' is confirmed for an appearance on The Miz TV on this week's edition of Raw.

Reigns, who now finds himself in a feud with both Shane McMahon and Elias, due to his attack on Mr. McMahon from a couple of weeks ago, is confirmed for a huge segment with The Miz, who for one is also having his own set of issues with Shane McMahon as well.

Given how both Reigns and Miz share the same set of opponents right now, expect WWE to book a tag team match between the pairs, sooner or later.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is currently preparing himself for battle against Elias at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, whereas, The Miz will battle Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match which will also be a WrestleMania 35 rematch as well.