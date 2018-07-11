WWE News: Roman Reigns could leapfrog Batista and Edge in the history books this weekend

Will Roman Reigns make some history this weekend?

What's the story?

Roman Reigns has only been on WWE's main roster for almost six years and he's already made a lot of history, but he could be coming for another record this weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns' rise to the top in WWE has come with a lot of negativity and the former World Champion has definitely had to overcome his own fair share of problems, but Vince McMahon is seemingly determined to make Reigns the face of the company and his accolades definitely speak for themselves.

The former Shield member has already main-evented four consecutive WrestleMania events alongside some of the best wrestlers in the company including Triple H, Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar, but outside of the biggest event of the year, he has also had his own fair share of the pay-per-view main events.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns could main event Extreme Rules this weekend with Bobby Lashley, but not only will this be the first none stipulated main event match in Extreme Rules history, but according to Reddit user "Gear4Vegito" this will also be Reigns' 27th pay-per-view main event.

This would put Reigns at number 11 on the list of all-time main eventers, which would be above the likes of Batista, Edge, Bret Hart and Kurt Angle. Interestingly, the man ahead of him in 10th spot is Brock Lesnar, who is in reaching distance with 28 main event matches.

To put this into perspective, GiveMeSport reports that John Cena is at number one on the list after more than 16 years in the company and 72 main events, whilst Undertaker is in second spot with just 68 pay-per-view main events in his almost three-decade-long career.

What's next?

It is currently unknown as to whether or not Lashley and Reigns will main event Extreme Rules, but all will be revealed in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Do you think Roman Reigns will main event at Extreme Rules? Have your say in the comments section below...

