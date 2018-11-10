WWE News: Roman Reigns' cousin makes interesting admission following leukemia revelation

Reigns has the full support of his family throughout this battle

Roman Reigns announced that he was fighting a battle with leukemia back in October and was then forced to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship and step away from the ring to focus on his health. Reigns has since begun treatment for the disease and has leaned on much of his family throughout the process.

Reigns has been living with leukemia ever since he was 22 years old and over the past 11 years, he has been able to have successful careers in both football and wrestling whilst his illness remained in remission.

Recent reports suggest that any return that Reigns could be looking for will be a long way off since the former World Champion has started a lengthy treatment plan to overcome the condition.

Reigns comes from a well-known Wrestling family since his father is one half of The Wild Samoan's, his late brother wrestled as Rosey whilst he is also related to the likes of The Usos and Nia Jax.

His cousin Lance Anoa'i recently spoke to WrestlingInc regarding The Big Dog's recent health concerns where he stated that his family doesn't know when he will make his return to the ring and that he was unaware of Reigns condition until the public announcement.

”It was very hard on our family. My phone blew up the day he announced it. I didn't even know until the announcement. But we all believe in him, we're all supporting him, we're all behind him.We have no idea on a time frame yet [for his WWE return] but we hope it is sooner than later. I know, just like his family, all of the fans of the WWE Universe want to see him back.[Reigns] is battling cancer, also my father [Samu] is battling stage IV liver cancer, so it's been hard on our family.But all we can do is keep going and support each other. That's what family's all about."

Reigns is still being advertised for an appearance at Ace Comic Con in January, which is subject to change if he is unable to make the event due to health reasons, but moving forward Reigns isn't scheduled to be part of any appearances for WWE as the former World Champion looks to focus on his private life.

Do you think Reigns' return will be sooner rather than later? Have your say in the comments section below...