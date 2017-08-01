WWE News: Roman Reigns defeats Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns won tonight, but will he win at SummerSlam?

The Big Dog proved that This is his Yard Now!

What’s the story?

Roman Reigns faced off against Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a triple threat match on Monday Night RAW and Reigns emerged victorious.

In case you didn’t know...

Reigns' feud with Strowman began earlier this year at the Royal Rumble when Strowman cost him the Universal Championship. Reigns then defeated Strowman at Fastlane, but lost to Strowman at Payback and Great Balls of Fire.

Reigns has never had a pay-per-view feud with Joe, but they’ve been facing each other since Joe debuted the night after the Royal Rumble. Reigns never lost clean, but Joe did manage to defeat Reigns in each encounter they’ve had until this point.

The heart of the matter

This match was made last week following the three men confronting Angle regarding a match against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Each man received a promo package prior to their match tonight, but Reigns would walk away with the victory following a stairs attack to Strowman and a spear to Joe.

This marked the first time since Fastlane that Reigns managed to defeat Strowman as well as the first time that Reigns defeated Joe.

Many fans expected this match to be the main event, but the match between Big Cass and Big Show closed tonight’s episode of RAW.

Many fans also wished to see Lesnar interact with his SummerSlam challengers, but that did not occur on this edition of RAW.

What’s next?

With this RAW out of the way, there are two more episodes left to build to SummerSlam.

Expect to see the Universal Champion and his challengers interact at some point before the pay-per-view takes place on August 20, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York.

Author’s Take

Joe, Reigns, and Strowman had a good match tonight and showed fans just a small piece of what they could get in three weeks at SummerSlam.