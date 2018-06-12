WWE News: Roman Reigns Destroys Former Universal Champion After RAW Went Off The Air

Roman Reigns tears into a former champion!

Pratyay Ghosh FEATURED WRITER News 12 Jun 2018, 10:47 IST 3.16K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

The main event of RAW saw the four RAW Superstars who qualified for the men's Money In The Bank ladder match face off in a Fatal-4-Way. Owens, Strowman, Balor and Roode faced off. After a gruelling match, Braun Strowman pinned Kevin Owens for the big win.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Earlier on in the night, the four women in the women's Money In The Bank ladder match. Natalya won the match after making Alexa Bliss tap out to the Sharpshooter.

In case you didn't know...

RAW took place in Little Rock, Arkansas this week. The go-home show to Money In The Bank featured to Fatal-4-Way matches with the MITB participants. Roman Reigns on the other hand, was supposed to face former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in singles action. Instead, Reigns ended up facing Mahal's lackey, Sunil Singh.

The Big Dog got the win pretty easily after hitting a Spear but Mahal attacked Reigns as soon as the bell rung.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns clearly wasn't in a good mood after RAW. He came out after the RAW main event where Braun Strowman pinned Kevin Owens following a Running Powerslam to pick up the win.

Reigns confronted Owens and hit him with a Spear. Reigns then celebrated with the fans and sent them home happy. Reigns will now be getting ready to deal with his nemesis 'The Modern Day Maharaja' Jinder Mahal this Sunday.

What's next?

Money In The Bank 2018 takes place this Sunday from Chicago, Illinois. Roman Reigns will now be facing Jinder Mahal on the card. As for Kevin Owens, as previously mentioned, he will be in the men's Money In The Bank ladder match with three other RAW Superstars and four Superstars from SmackDown - Rusev, Samoa Joe, The Miz and one member of The New Day.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com