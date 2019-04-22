WWE News: Roman Reigns "isn't concerned" about getting fired

Will Reigns be fired?

What's the story?

After last week's SmackDown Live episode saw The Big Dog deliver a Superman Punch to Mr McMahon, WWE has teased that Roman Reigns may be fired from the blue brand.

Well, Reigns has spoken out, saying he simply doesn't care - because he's more interested in giving Dean Ambrose a proper send-off.

In case you didn't know...

After several months away from WWE battling Leukemia, Roman Reigns made his triumphant return earlier this year, which has since saw The Big Dog win at WrestleMania and subsequently move to SmackDown Live.

Reigns was introduced to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-Up after Vince McMahon announced Elias as the biggest acquisition in WWE history, assaulting both Elias and his boss. WWE.com have since teased severe repercussions for Reigns.

"The Big Dog has declared that the blue brand is his new yard! But, will Reigns find himself out of a job this Tuesday for his actions against the Chairman?"

The heart of the matter

After WWE teased that Roman Reigns may very well be fired on SmackDown Live, The Big Dog himself has said that he's not worried about Tuesday night, because this weekend is about Dean Ambrose.

I’m not worried about Tuesday. This weekend is about Ambrose. We’ll deal with #SDLive when we get there. #ShieldsFinalChapter TONIGHT. @WWENetwork https://t.co/wejl0shKpD — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 21, 2019

What's next?

Well, this storyline may just be what both WWE and Roman Reigns need. A top Superstar fighting The Authority always makes for pretty great viewing.

As for what happens next, I guess only time will tell - and the WWE Universe only has to wait until Tuesday to find out what the fate of Roman Reigns will be, and if we'll see Vince McMahon back on the blue brand.

As for Dean Ambrose, he officially says goodbye to the WWE Universe tonight, live on the WWE Network.

Are you looking forward to SmackDown Live? Let us know in the comments.