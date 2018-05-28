WWE News: Roman Reigns explains recent misunderstanding with fan

Reigns destroyed a rumour with his recent Tweet.

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 28 May 2018, 10:46 IST 2.24K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Reigns cleared the air with a recent Tweet

What's the story?

Recently, strong rumours emerged on Twitter that Roman Reigns had turned a ten-year-old girl away when she wanted a photograph with him. This led to a big social media thread with fans talking about the supposed incident.

First of all, it was a grown man that approached me while I was feeding my sons breakfast and talking to my daughter. B4 I could finish saying “I’m sorry but I don’t get much time with my family”, he stormed off calling me a “sell out”. That’s the truth. Get your gossip right. https://t.co/hYr2YXTZhm — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 27, 2018

When the speculation became too rampant, Roman Reigns went to Twitter and quashed them. Thank you to Wrestling Inc. for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Despite the fact that Roman Reigns almost invariably gets a negative reception from the adult male demographic, he has a pretty sizable fan following among younger members of the WWE Universe.

Reigns is known for being polite and courteous to fans, and therefore it was strange to see him engulfed in this recent controversy where he supposedly turned a little kid away.

The Big Dog wasted no time in clearing the air and pointing out facts to those speculating.

The heart of the matter

According to Reigns, it was not a little kid but a grown man who had approached him for the picture. Reigns was with his kids and we all know that because of his hectic WWE schedule, he doesn't get to spend nearly as much time with them as he wants to.

Therefore, he turned the fan away because he wanted to spend time with his near and dear ones. And before he could explain his situation, the fan stormed off, calling him a sellout.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is currently in a feud with Jinder Mahal. The two men will battle it out at Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen where Roman Reigns will go from there.

Author's take

One needs to realize that Roman Reigns is a human being. The limited time he spends with his family is precious to him and fans need to respect that.

Reigns is always great with fans, and therefore, needs space from his loyalists as well.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.