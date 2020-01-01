WWE News: Roman Reigns' four-year title record comes to an end

Danny Hart

Jan 01, 2020

Roman Reigns did not win a title in 2019

Despite being one of WWE’s most prominent Superstars in 2019, Roman Reigns has not won any titles over the last 12 months, which means his five-year streak of holding a title in every calendar year since 2014 is now over.

In fact, not only did the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer fail to win gold in 2019, but his one and only title match in the past year came in October when he faced Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

Although he defeated Nakamura via disqualification, Reigns did not receive a rematch.

Roman Reigns’ WWE career in 2019

At the start of the year, Roman Reigns returned to WWE programming in February after a four-month absence and announced that his leukemia was in remission.

“The Big Dog” quickly returned to in-ring action, defeating Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 before getting involved in a rivalry with Shane McMahon, McIntyre and Elias which lasted for most of the summer.

Since the conclusion of his ‘Whodunnit?’ storyline with Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan, Reigns has been feuding with King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on SmackDown, and he is currently among the favourites to win the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match.