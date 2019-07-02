WWE News: Roman Reigns has advice for unhappy Superstars

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns recently sat down with Comicbook and opened up on the topic of disgruntled wrestlers. Reigns stated that one needs to put in efforts and show the company that it can count on them, plus a wrestler shouldn't be hesitant on selling for his/her peers.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has had quite a dramatic year so far in WWE. He wasn't a part of the weekly ongoings when the year kicked off but suddenly made his triumphant comeback on an episode of Monday Night Raw, announcing that he is in remission. Reigns immediately began getting heavily cheered and was put into a feud against one of the top heels of Raw, Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath failed to defeat The Big Dog at The Show of Shows. In one of the biggest acquisitions in SmackDown Live history, Reigns was drafted to the blue show. Ever since then, he has been feuding with Shane McMahon and his arch-nemesis Drew McIntyre.

Recently, Reigns was aided by none other than The Undertaker in his fight against the villainous duo.

The heart of the matter

Not a week goes by without news popping up about a wrestler being unhappy with their position in the company. Reigns stated that although everybody wants to be the top Superstar, many forget that there's a long, hard road that leads to that spot. He added that people forget he has been a mainstay on WWE TV for years now.

"I feel like some people just feel like, 'Hey, I'm going to become a big star tomorrow.' It doesn't work like that. So you have to really show that you have [the equity with fans]."

Reigns also proceeded to give the example of WWE veteran John Cena, adding that it took him a long time to reach to the top. Further, he encouraged Superstars to keep putting in their efforts and they'll get the intended result for sure.

"That's what I tell young performers, don't be scared of the promised land. Go through these humps and lumps and trust the brass and then all of a sudden you're going to find yourself in a very cool place. You're going to find yourself extremely happy."

What's next?

Reigns will team up with The Undertaker to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules.PPV.

What are your thoughts on Reigns' message to disgruntled wrestlers?