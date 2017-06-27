WWE News: Roman Reigns' high school football coach talks about how he is in real life

Reigns was apparently feared by his peers even in High School!

Roman Reigns was a football player before he joined the WWE

What’s the story?

Greg Seibert, the High School Football coach of Roman Reigns at the Pensacola Catholic High School, was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report. During the interview, Seibert spoke about the kind of a person Reigns was in High School and told an interesting story about Reigns.

In case you didn’t know...

Prior to becoming a WWE Superstar, Roman Reigns was a football player, and played the sport in High School as well as at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Subsequently, Reigns ended up being picked up by the NFL team Minnesota Vikings in 2007 but failed to make a mark in the month he spent there.

After playing in the Canadian Football League for some time, Reigns retired from football altogether and ended up joining the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Seibert told a story about the time when Reigns came to the training camp after his sophomore summer with the letter “L” branded on his arm. The L signified his first name Leati which piqued Seibert’s curiosity. Upon being questioned about it, Roman said that he had put it on himself by heating a coat hanger.

Seibert decided to utilise Roman’s aggression in the football team and stated that Roman “instilled fear” in his opponents. Seibert also stated that not only did Roman have the “mean streak” required to be a defensive football player, but that he had an aura about him that made everyone on his team better as well.

Reigns’ former coach also recalled being amazed when he found out that Roman’s father, who came to watch his football practice every day, was actually The Wild Samoan Sika Anoa’i.

Seibert said that while he couldn’t get Roman to “behave”, Roman was still a very passionate and loyal person. He further remarked on Roman’s WWE character, and was quoted as saying:

"I know that Joe (Roman) is playing a character. He's fiercely loyal to the people that are loyal to him," Seibert says. "If you're hating Joe's character on TV, then Joe and the WWE are winning. If you're still turning on [the TV] to see what he's going to do, then he's done his job as it's being asked to do."

What’s next?

Roman Reigns will be facing off against Braun Strowman at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on 9th July 2017 in an Ambulance Match. The PPV will be taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Author’s take

Roman Reigns, by all accounts, seems to always have had a larger than life aura about him no matter where he has been in his life. The way his coach describes Reigns in High School definitely adds to that narrative.

Reigns appears to have found his footing in the WWE as well and seems to be well on his way to becoming one of the wrestling greats. Here’s hoping for a good show from him and Strowman at Great Balls of Fire!

