WWE News: Roman Reigns hits back at Jon Moxley for his statements

Brothers?

What's the story?

Roman Reigns was recently a part of an interview with ESPN in order to promote the upcoming WWE 2K20. Reigns spoke about a multitude of topics including his disagreements with his former teammate Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley regarding his comments on WWE's creative process.

However, Reigns went on to state that even though he may disagree with the former WWE Champion, he still considers Moxley his friend and brother.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns and Moxley made their debut on the main roster as part of the faction called The Shield. The stable comprised of Seth Rollins along with the two Superstars, and the trio went onto become one of the most dominant factions in WWE history.

While Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins went on to become top-tier Superstars in WWE, Ambrose did not have the same fate. Even though he won the WWE Championship in 2016, his career seemed constantly stuck in the mid-card while in WWE. Moxley left WWE earlier this year and now competes for AEW and NJPW.

The heart of the matter

Jon Moxley gave an interview to Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, and had some harsh words for WWE and the lack of creativity in the company.

Here is what The Big Dog had to say about the IWGP US Champion's comments:

I’ll tell you straight-up: I disagree with what [Dean] Ambrose said about the creative process. I love the guy. I love him to death. He’s my brother. And wrestling ain’t gonna stop that. On a personal level, me and that dude can hang out, have a beer or two and just talk. And even when we don’t talk, that’s just our relationship.

When it comes down to it, creative-wise, that’s on you. Communication is communication. When you go in there and you talk to boss, you gotta let him know. He even made comments about the things I had to say, but that was in a different place. I was brand-new.

Reigns on Vince McMahon:

We’ve worked our asses off for Vince [McMahon] in this company, and he respects that, and he wants to know our opinions. You have to speak up for yourself. I’m in a position now where he listens to everything I have to say, what I’m feeling.

(H/T: Lordsofpain.net)

Reigns further stated that he loves Ambrose, and no business rivalry can come in the way of his bond with either Moxley or Rollins.

What's next?

Roman Reigns does not have an official match for SummerSlam as of now, but The Big Dog will surely be in action at the upcoming PPV.

