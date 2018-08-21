Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns lands Disney voiceover role

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.99K   //    21 Aug 2018, 23:50 IST

R
Reigns
is
growing his global brand

What's the story?

Well, he might be the most polarising Superstar in WWE history, Roman Reigns is your brand new WWE Universal Champion - and in what may be even bigger news, it seems like The Shield may have reformed after Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose seemingly saved their fellow Hound of Justice from potentially losing his title to Braun Strowman last night.

But The Big Dog isn't just making news inside the ring, as the Grand Slam Champion has now revealed he has bagged a voiceover role in Disney TV series Elena of Avalor.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns finally defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of SummerSlam last night, ending The Beast Incarnate's monumental reign as Universal Champion at the third time of asking.

Reigns also went on to defend his title last night against Finn Balor, the first ever Universal Champion, who hadn't received a rematch until last night on Raw, with Reigns getting the better of the Irishman.

After the match, Braun Strowman looked set to cash in his Money in The Bank contract until The Shield's theme song played and Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came to Reigns' rescue.

The heart of the matter

Reigns took to social media to reveal that he's not just a workhorse in the world of WWE, as he recently stepped into the studio to do some voiceover work for the Disney TV series Elena of Avalor.

Evena of Avalor is a Disney Channel show that's been running from 2016 but is now broadcasting on Disney Junior as of July 2018.

Aimee Carrero, who has appeared in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel and TV shows like Luther, The Mentalist, baby Daddy and The Middle, voices Elena, a young Latina princess, in the series.

What's next?

There's no news yet on when the episode of Elena of Avalor will air, nor is there any news on the character he portrays in the show - but this is huge news for Roman Reigns.

Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion and, while there are no announcements regarding his title run going forward, he has vowed to be a fighting champion. This, coupled with the reunion of The Shield, seems to have made WWE Raw must-see television.

If more WWE Superstars were to play Disney characters, who do you think would be cast? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
