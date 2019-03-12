WWE News: Roman Reigns lands huge Netflix acting role

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.99K // 12 Mar 2019, 12:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Reigns is adding more movies to his resume

What's the story?

After the news broke earlier this year that Roman Reigns would make his Hollywood acting debut alongside The Rock in Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, which was followed by a role in Nickelodeon's Cousins For Life, Reigns has added another role to his resume - a Netflix feature.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns had been off of WWE television since October 22, 2018, until just last month - relinquishing the Universal Championship and announced that he'd be stepping away from the ring indefinitely to battle leukemia - a disease he has been dealing with for over 11 years. Reigns recently returned to WWE, confirming he was in remission.

Reigns was in Hawaii earlier this year, and it was recently revealed that a huge part of that time was spent alongside his cousin, The Rock. Reigns' debut in Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, was announced by The Great One on his Instagram account before Reigns spoke out on his role in the movie shortly after.

The heart of the matter

Actress Candace Smith, who has appeared in shows like Heroes as well as Entourage & Joey, recently took to Instagram to break the news that she and Roman Reigns will be starring as husband and wife in The Wrong Missy - a Netflix-exclusive comedy.

The role marks Reigns' third acting role to date, with his debut, Hobbs & Shaw, due for release this year.

What's Next?

We'll keep you updated with any details of when you can catch The Wrong Missy on Netflix or elsewhere - and of course, of any other roles Roman Reigns, or any other WWE Superstar lands.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns in more movies and TV shows? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement