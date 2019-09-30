WWE News: Roman Reigns match announced for SmackDown FOX premiere

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 972 // 30 Sep 2019, 18:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns

Stacked deck for WWE SmackDown FOX premiere

The highly anticipated premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX is happening this Friday night, and WWE is gearing up for the show's 20th anniversary, in a big way.

In addition to numerous WWE Hall of Famer and legends appearances, the show will carry a Kickoff pre-show on FOX which will feature red carpet arrivals and more.

Additionally, the following matches have previously been announced for this week's premiere:

WWE Championship match:

-Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston (c)

Tag Team match:

-Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Ladder match, with the loser having to leave WWE:

-Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens

Advertisement

Roman Reigns in singles action

WWE has announced (via Sports Illustrated) that in addition to the above matches, Roman Reigns will face Erick Rowan in a singles match on Friday Night SmackDown this week:

"In the wake of the announcement that Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns will battle Erick Rowan & Luke Harper at WWE Hell in a Cell, Sports Illustrated reported via Twitter that The Big Dog will go one-on-one with Rowan when Friday Night SmackDown debuts on Fox next Friday at 8/7 C"

The news of Roman Reigns vs Rowan on SmackDown this week follows the official announcement that Reigns will team up with Daniel Bryan to face Rowan and Luke Harper in a tag team match at WWE Hell in a Cell. The SmackDown singles match should help boost ratings for an already hyped event.

Also announced for the show this week are special appearances by Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker, and their specific segments have yet to be revealed.

What other matches would you like to see on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow SK on Twitter and Facebook!