WWE News: Roman Reigns' match for WWE Super ShowDown revealed

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
186   //    21 May 2019, 07:51 IST

Roman Reigns has an opponent for WWE Super ShowDown
Roman Reigns has an opponent for WWE Super ShowDown

What's the story?

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns came out to address the WWE Universe. However, it was only a matter of time before he found himself interrupted by 'The Best in the World' Shane McMahon.

Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon have crossed paths a few times in the past couple of weeks, with Shane and Elias attacking Roman Reigns.

Now, it appears that the feud is continuing, and two will face each other in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns is one of the top names in WWE.

He has made it his business to appear weekly on both the RAW and SmackDown shows, taking full advantage of the Wild Card rule.

Until WWE Money in the Bank, Shane McMahon was extremely busy with a feud with the Miz. The two Superstars faced each other at WWE Money in the Bank, where they found themselves in the middle of a Steel Cage match.

Shane McMahon was able to make his way out of the cage and slip of the Miz' grasp to win the match. Now, he has decided to turn his attention on to Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns had enough of Shane McMahon and challenged him to a match right then and there. However, Shane was having none of that.

While agreed to the match against Roman Reigns, instead of RAW, he agreed to face Reigns at the WWE Super ShowDown event at Saudi Arabia.

The two will face each other at the event in a singles match.

What's next?

The WWE's 'Best in the World' Shane McMahon will face Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown at Saudi Arabia on the 7th of June. It appears that Shane McMahon has a new ally as well, with Drew McIntyre speaking for him.

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown Roman Reigns Shane McMahon
