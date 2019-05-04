WWE News: WWE management stops Roman Reigns' return to RAW

Roman Reigns had expressed an interest in appearing on Raw

What's the story?

The biggest move of the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up saw Roman Reigns end his three-year association on Monday Night Raw to join SmackDown Live.

Just three weeks on from the annual roster changes, the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer has surprisingly revealed his intention to appear on the upcoming episode of Raw on May 6.

However, in a strange turn of events, an update from WWE has left everybody wondering whether or not he will feature on the show after all.

In case you didn't know…

This year’s Superstar Shake-Up has caused plenty of controversy with WWE fans. Originally, all of the roster changes were supposed to have taken place across the April 15-16 episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live, but several Superstars have since appeared on both brands.

Roman Reigns, who is undoubtedly the biggest name on SmackDown Live right now, was initially advertised to appear at Monday’s SmackDown-exclusive live event in Corbin, Kentucky. However, WWE has cancelled the event at short notice, meaning Reigns is technically available to show up on Raw on Monday.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns tweeted on Saturday that he still has some business to attend to on Raw, so he plans to appear on Monday’s episode.

I’m back on #SDLive, but I still have some business on #Raw.

I’ll see y’all Monday. #ProtectTheYard — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 4, 2019

Within 38 minutes, the WWE Twitter account replied by stating that, due to his status as a SmackDown Live Superstar, Reigns will not be allowed to make an appearance on the opposing brand.

WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns' desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a Smackdown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw. https://t.co/4P0RNPmZB1 — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2019

What's next?

Roman Reigns will face fellow SmackDown Live Superstar Elias in a one-on-one match at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, May 19, while another one of his current rivals, Shane McMahon, will take on The Miz in a Steel Cage match at the same event.

Given that the SmackDown live event on Monday has been cancelled, it looks as though this unusual Twitter interaction will almost certainly lead to an appearance from Reigns on Raw.

After all, the McMahon family is allowed to feature on both Raw and SmackDown, so “The Big Dog” could continue his rivalry with Shane – and potentially boost TV ratings in the process – by showing up on Monday’s episode.