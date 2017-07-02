WWE News: Roman Reigns calls out Undertaker for a rematch at a live event

Reigns has laid down the gauntlet...will The Deadman answer?

The Big Dog is rubbing salt into an open wound

What’s the story?

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 but seems interested in another bout with The Deadman.

YouTube Channel “Iam phenomenal” posted a video of Reigns at a house show in Singapore where The Big Dog offered The Undertaker another chance for the two to fight.

In case you didn’t know...

Reigns and The Undertaker’s feud dates back to the 2017 Royal Rumble when Reigns eliminated The Undertaker from the match. Two months later, The Undertaker would return to Monday Night RAW and without saying a word, the WrestleMania match between the two was confirmed.

Reigns vs. The Undertaker would go on to main event WrestleMania 33 and the match ended when Reigns hit a big Spear to win the match, becoming the second man in WWE history to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Many fans have speculated that The Undertaker’s defeat at WrestleMania 33 and the ceremony that followed signalled the official retirement of The Deadman. However, multiple rumours and reports have suggested that WrestleMania 33 may not have been the swan song for The Phenom.

As for Reigns, it is rumoured that the planned WrestleMania match between himself and Lesnar has been moved up, but there was also a rumour that he and The Undertaker would square off again in the near future.

What’s next?

Reigns is scheduled to face Braun Strowman in an Ambulance match for Great Balls of Fire and the result of this match could have major implications for Reigns’ next opponent.

If Reigns wins, then he is more than likely going to face Lesnar at SummerSlam. If Reigns losses to Strowman, then his next opponent could be anyone.

Author’s Take

Reigns calling out The Deadman after beating him clean doesn’t really make any sense unless it signalled the return of The Undertaker.

With this message by Reigns and the WWE’s continued speculation on The Undertaker’s status, there is a very strong chance that The Demon of Death Valley will return to the WWE.

