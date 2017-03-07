WWE News: Roman Reigns on facing Braun Strowman at Fastlane

by Suyash Maheshwari News 07 Mar 2017, 13:33 IST

What’s the story?

Roman Reigns was the first guest on the Fastlane post show, RAW Talk, which was hosted by Renee Young and Jerry ‘the King’ Lawler. The Big Dog spoke about how he beat the Monster Among Men- Braun Strowman and admitted that he had never faced anyone like him before.

Reigns also spoke of Strowman being a younger version of the Big Show and his plans heading into Wrestlemania.

In case you didn’t know...

Last night, Roman Reigns arrived at the Bradley Centre with one mission in mind, to overcome the monster that had never been pinned or submitted before, Braun Strowman.

Despite being dominated by the behemoth for the majority of the bout, The Big Dog managed to come out on top, after he hit Strowman with a spear, following a failed attempt at a Frog Splash from the Monster amongst men.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights of the match posted by WWE on their YouTube account:

The heart of the matter

Furthermore, Reigns confessed that his encounters with Strowman over the past few weeks were like hitting a brick wall to no avail. He asserted that he had never come across someone quite like Strowman in his career and conceded that his experience within the ring played a huge part in overcoming The Abominable Beast.

Reigns also commented on Strowman being a younger version of the Big Show. Here is what he had to say in this regard:

You’ve seen Big Show for a long time. You’ve been around him for most of his career, and I have never been around anything like that. Being in the ring with Braun Strowman is a little bit of a smaller version of the Big Show, but that means he’s hungry, he’s willing to do big things that most people aren’t.

The Big Dog also spoke of his preparations heading into ‘Mania and stated that as far as his plans go, all he wants to do is rest and shake off the injuries he incurred. Reigns further claimed that he was representing his bloodline and it would require a lot more than a monster to take him out.

It’s going to take more than a monster to take me out. It’s going to take everybody on this roster—everybody on the Red [Raw] side and the Blue [SmackDown] side. I’m here to stay. I’m the top dog here, I show it every single night and I’m not going to change.

What’s next?

Reigns is expected to take on the Undertaker at Wrestlemania, and the programming for it can begin as early as the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

The first seeds of the impending feud were planted at Royal Rumble earlier this year when Reigns eliminated The Phenom from the traditional Rumble match, thereby slaying his plans to headline the Show of Immortals.

Sportskeeda’s take

The spin-off of the now popular Taking Smack turned out to be far more entertaining than Fastlane itself, courtesy of Reigns who was out there to make a statement. The Big Dog made some pretty bold claims, but what really stood out was that he proclaimed he was the top guy on the roster across both the brands; something that would perhaps not go down too well with the Deadman.

The repercussions of this were seen on the latest episode of Raw as the Dead Man chokeslammed Reigns to close the show.

