WWE News: Reason why Roman Reigns won't be turning heel

Reigns also spoke about how he feels when fans react angrily towards him.

03 Jul 2017

Roman Reigns has the potential to become a great heel

In a recent interview conducted by Pro Wrestling Shoots, Roman Reigns answered the question of whether or not if he will turn heel. The Big Dog’s reply did not provide much clarity, as he stated that he was wrestling and enjoying the mixed reactions from the fans. You can listen to the interview below.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Braun Strowman in an ambulance match at Monday Night RAW’s upcoming PPV Great Balls of Fire. Despite being the baby face in this rivalry, Reigns has been treated more like a heel as compared to the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Shoots, Reigns addressed the issue regarding a possible heel turn in the near future.

Reigns stated that he was happy with his current situation and said that he doesn’t feel angry when he gets negative reactions from the fans. He said that he wins and he gets to beat up a lot of people in the process. He also stated that whatever his character is doing right now seems to be working and that his experience with wrestling has allowed him to read and appreciate the crowd reactions.

However, when Reigns finally brought up the topic of turning heel, his reply was simple. He stated that the only reaction a heel gets is a negative one and how he, a relatively disliked baby face receives a mixed reaction. Reigns stated that he enjoys the current atmosphere he is working in and how it was fun to see who would win, his fans or his haters.

Roman Reigns doesn’t seem too keen on committing to a full heel turn and would rather just face the full brunt of reactions and chants that the crowd hurls at him every night.

Despite the fact that Reigns seems to be enjoying his current run as a babyface character, it doesn’t change the fact that the WWE needs to do something with him.

As of now, The Big Dog is set to take on The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, in an ambulance match. Hopefully, we will see some change in his character after Great Balls of Fire.

There is no doubt that Roman Reigns is a talented individual and is someone who can become the face of the WWE. However, in his current situation, The Big Dog is just not the type of wrestler that the fans can get behind.

While his view on his current status is respectable, even Roman Reigns must know that something will have to be done about it in the near future.