WWE News: Roman Reigns on what causes Superstars to forget their promos, the acting bug

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 30 // 31 Jul 2019, 03:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is one of the top stars in pro wrestling today

What's the story?

In an interview with Complex, former WWE Universal Champion and current SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns opened up on a myriad of topics -- most prominently stating that being heckled by the live audience often leads to Superstars forgetting their promos midway.

Additionally, Reigns notably asserted that despite acting in a high-profile movie like "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" alongside his cousin The Rock; he still believes that cutting a live promo in the WWE is more challenging than playing a role in a movie.

Besides, Reigns also let fans in on whether or not he has been bitten by the acting bug, after having made his Hollywood debut in Hobbs & Shaw.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns is considered to be one of the most beloved performers in all of professional wrestling today, particularly given his real-life resilience -- having battled leukemia for the second time in his life, from October of last year until he made his in-ring return in February of this year.

"The Big Dog" has previously spoken about having missed out on in-ring pro-wrestling competition owing to his battle with leukemia; noting that beating the disease and making an in-ring comeback was at the top of his list of objectives.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns explained that the script that he had to memorize in order to play his role in the movie, was quite easy; compared to consistently cutting live promos in the WWE.

Furthermore, Reigns insinuated that although it does take a while to get used to the dynamics of shooting for a movie; when you're in a live environment like the WWE, people can say anything they want and that in turn could directly faze you and affect your performance.

Moreover, Reigns elucidated that apart from, at times, being distracted by the audience directing negative statements toward him, causing him to forget promos; the fact that a WWE Superstar often has to cut a promo after wrestling for several minutes, and still appear presentable, is yet another challenge in the pro wrestling environment...Reigns continued --

"I'll say I've been bitten by the acting bug -- But, I think with what just happened to me this past year with my health and being pulled away from the ring; I'm always going to have that love. That process that I just explained, about being live and as raw as possible."

Advertisement

"I'm still in love with that aspect of the business and with that aspect of performing -- But I would say, there's a future for sure. You don't fall down. You can do two takes, and that is definitely something to work with." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

Roman Reigns is presently involved in a heated feud against "The Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe, with the duo likely to continue their rivalry in the days to come.

Also Read: WWE News: The Rock and Roman Reigns address nepotism allegations surrounding Hobbs & Shaw

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' statements? Sound off!