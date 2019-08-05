WWE News: Roman Reigns opens up about featuring on the cover of WWE 2K20

Reigns has his own game mode in 2K20!

What's the story?

Roman Reigns has officially been revealed as one of the cover stars of WWE2K20 today, alongside the first-ever female Superstar to feature on the cover of a WWE 2K game - Becky Lynch.

Well, The Big Dog has spoken out about starring on the cover, and about following in famous footsteps by doing so.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Games today revealed the official trailer for WWE 2K20 starring Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch - confirming The Big Dog and The Man as cover Superstars for the game.

Both stars were also confirmed for unique feature roles within the game, with Reigns starring in WWE Towers, a game mode which will take players through a unique playthrough of The Big Dog's career.

2K20 also features a gameplay mode based around the Women's Evolution and, in particular, the Four Horsewomen - Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

The heart of the matter...

Regarding the announcement, WWE also released a quote from Roman Reigns regarding his appearance on the cover of 2K20 for the first time.

As a gamer myself, being on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch and joining the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena is a huge career and personal milestone for me.

What's next?

WWE 2K20 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 22, 2019, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

WWE also confirmed that players who purchase either the Deluxe Edition or Collector's edition will be able to play as Chyna for the first time ever, as well as Hulk Hogan, Mankind, and The Rock.

What do you think of today's announcement? Are you glad Roman Reigns is the cover star of WWE 2K20? Let us know in the comments.