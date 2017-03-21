WWE News: Roman Reigns opens up on negative fans reaction in the WWE

Reigns comments on the whether fans booing him in arenas bothers him.

by Prityush Haldar News 21 Mar 2017, 09:23 IST

Roman Reigns will be walking into Wrestlemania with hopes of vanquishing the Deadman

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was on “Boomer and Carton” on CBS Sports for a short segment. During the interview, the three-time WWE Champion addressed several issues, but the major topic was focused on him getting booed by the fans despite being a face on TV.

In case you didn’t know...

Roman Reigns started out in the dominant Shield faction, where the trio of Reigns, Rollins, and Ambrose reigned havoc on the roster, taking down prominent WWE Superstars such as the Rock, Undertaker, Kane, Randy Orton, and the Big Show.

However, after the Shield broke up, Roman was given a strong singles push, and the WWE Universe turned on him. There was a feeling that he was being pushed down the fans’ throat, and the WWE Universe did not take it too well.

A startling example was at the Royal Rumble in 2015 when the show closed with deafening boos in the Fargo Center in Philadelphia after Reigns won.

The heart of the matter

Reigns acknowledged the fact that he was not exactly the fan favourite but said that he respected the fans’ opinions. He pointed out that his main priority was to show up every night and put in his best efforts in the ring and entertain fans. He said that he was a grown man with kids, and a few fans booing him did not bother him.

Reigns revealed that although fans booed him in the ring, he had never encountered any negative fans in real life. He said that when he met fans at signings and other events, they were always happy to talk to him and say positive things about his career.

What’s next?

Roman Reigns may have sealed his death warrant when he agreed to a fight with the Undertaker at Wrestlemania. The Deadman and the Big Dog will go one-on-one in a turf war for control of the WWE at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on April 2nd.

Author's take

Roman has been booed by the WWE Universe for well over two years now. A large section of the WWE fans want Roman to turn heel, but that looks unlikely, given that Vince wants to push Roman as the poster boy of the WWE.

The boos will only get louder as Roman Reigns attempts to beat the Undertaker at Wrestlemania, a distinction held only by Brock Lesnar.

