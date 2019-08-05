WWE News: Roman Reigns posts official update for accident on SmackDown Live

Roman Reigns was brutally attacked on Raw

What's the story?

SmackDown star Roman Reigns has been the talk of the week in WWE after 'The Big Dog' was involved in a forklift accident backstage at SmackDown Live, prior to his interview with Kayla Braxton.

'The Big Dog' has now taken to Twitter and has sent out a statement in regards to his so-called attack from this past week.

In case you didn't know...

On this past week's episode of SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns was all set for the final segment of the night, as the former Universal Champion was prepared to reveal his opponent for WWE SummerSlam 2019.

However, on his way out towards the arena, Reigns was due to be interviewed by Kayla Braxton backstage in the interview area. Instead, what happened next turned out to be one of WWE's biggest mysteries in 2019, as Reigns narrowly escaped being struck with scaffolding and metal boxes in the backstage area.

Despite Buddy Murphy, who was spotted in the area of disaster, being the prime suspect, WWE eventually confirmed that it was a forklift error on their behalf that caused Reigns to be in such a terrible condition.

The heart of the matter

In his latest tweet, Roman Reigns wrote that despite the mishap on SmackDown Live last week which occurred due to a mistake on behalf of the technical team, 'The Big Dog' certainly has all the love and respect in the world for the crew who have been doing such amazing work.

Reigns further added that he has all the respect in the world for the machine that seemingly knocked him down and also gave major props to the team that helped in building the forklift.

At this time I think the #SDLive incident was a mistake by the crew, which I love and respect. I respect the machine and the team that builds it and I understand mistakes happen. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 4, 2019

What's next?

As of right now, it remains interesting to be seen if there is more to the current Roman Reigns storyline and if WWE actually plans on making a match between 'The Big Dog' and his so-called mystery attacker.