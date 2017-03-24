WWE News: Roman Reigns praises Hulk Hogan

Roman Reigns reveals how his past interactions with Hulk Hogan have gone down.

by Mike Diaz News 24 Mar 2017, 12:23 IST

Roman Reigns says that WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan has been nothing but nice to him.

What’s the story?

As we’ve previously noted, Roman Reigns was recently a guest on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning show to promote his upcoming match with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 from Orlando, Florida next week.

During the interview, the creator of ‘The Roman Empire’ was asked about his interaction with WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan, who is rumoured to be involved in the upcoming Wrestlemania pay-per-view (PPV) in some way, shape, or form. Reigns stated that he has only positive things to say about Hogan.

In case you didn’t know...

Hogan has been under a lot of heat as of late after some extremely racist remarks he made were caught on tape. The WWE distanced itself from ‘Hulkster’ after the whole ordeal, but are slowly starting to reel him back into the company over time. It is expected that he’ll make his return to the company at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Reigns had to say about the times he’s interacted with Hulk Hogan:

“I have nothing but positive stuff to say about The Hulkster. I’ve been fortunate to hang out with him a couple of times, just through different events and stuff and catch a flight with him, and he’s been nothing but kind and really nice. He’s very humble, a very nice guy. My father was friends with him back in the day, when he wrestled. So, I’m sure everybody has their opinions, and to each is own. But, coming from me, he’s a very nice guy.”

What’s next?

The WWE is attempting to make Roman Reigns the next face of the company, and with a possible win over The Undertaker at Wrestlemania in a few weeks, that could happen sooner rather than later.

Hogan has expressed interest in participating in one last match in the WWE, and since he and Reigns seem to get along well, why not book a match between ‘The Guy’ and ‘The Hulkster’?

Author’s take

People make mistakes, and Hogan has paid for his and will be welcomed back by the WWE Universe with open arms if he does decide to make an appearance at WrestleMania.

