WWE News: Roman Reigns prominently featured on FOX graphic at TCA

Unsurprisingly, "the Big Dog" is being used as the centerpiece of WWE and FOX advertising

As television networks unveil plans for future series as well as those slated to come out in the next few months, WWE is also gearing up for a big move to FOX on October 4th.

At the most recent Television Critics Association (TCA) panel, FOX unveiled its newest graphic promoting FOX Sports, and right in the center of the graphic is none other than Roman Reigns. WrestlingInc.com carried a report on the news.

The deal with FOX was announced in May of last year. Reigns has been one of the main guys for WWE since The Shield broke up and it makes sense for him to be at the forefront of advertising.

Just as WWE has been changing things up on its road to the FOX network, the channel itself also has several opportunities to present its upcoming properties to the public. With SmackDown Live now becoming a big addition to one of the four major networks, it makes sense to promote the WWE alongside other sports.

WWE joins the MLB and the NFL as the flagship sports featured throughout all of FOX's channels. FOX has traditionally aired NFC games for the NFL while CBS has the current deal for the AFC slate of games. FOX also airs the World Series for Major League Baseball as well as select games from College Football.

To promote their upcoming Fall sports programming, a graphic featuring athletes from its four major sports was presented at the most recent TCA.

Among the athletes was someone that wrestling fans are very familiar with in Roman Reigns. Journalist Arash Markazi tweeted a photo from the event.

The WWE is coming to Fox in October and it’s getting front and center billing at TCA. pic.twitter.com/XCIQ91vKDs — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 7, 2019

Since WWE's show is the newest addition to the FOX lineup of sports, its promotion was made front and center in the graphic.

It's cool to not only see pro wrestling be considered alongside mainstream sports like baseball and American Football, but also put front and center among them for the public to see.

With The Big Dog letting the world know that professional wrestling is for real, hopefully, the move to FOX pays off for WWE.