×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Roman Reigns reacts to women headlining WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
319   //    31 Mar 2019, 19:28 IST

Roman has nothing but good things to say for the WWE women
Roman has nothing but good things to say for the WWE women

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently talked with Stephen A. Smith on his show, detailing his struggle with leukemia and his shocking return.

Reigns also talked about women headlining WrestleMania 35 for the very first time.

In case you didn't know. . .

On April 7th, WrestleMania 35 will emanate from MetLife Stadium. For the first time in the history of WWE, women will headline a WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch have been involved in quite possibly the biggest storyline heading into The Show of Shows, with the sudden rise in Becky's popularity helping the case of women closing the show.

The heart of the matter


Roman Reigns talked in depth on the topic of the three women main eventing 'Mania.

It's huge! And, I mean this is something... you know the Women's Revolution... the women's evolution, it's been just that. You know, we've seen these women involved in some... you know, people who were getting only a few minutes on a three-hour show, to dominating throughout the show and telling a three-hour story.

I think it's refreshing to be able to see these women step up, and rightfully so- they did a lot of work to get to this point and I love the fact that we highlight that, we don't shy away from that. We are pushing these women to be as great as they can be, and to be able to see them on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, in the main event, closing the show, I think it's a huge testament to women all over the world.

What's next?

Roman Reigns has always been a class act and seems genuinely happy to see women headlining the show. Reigns is all set to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns not being in the main event this year, after being the WrestleMania headliner for four straight years?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Shield WWE Roman Reigns Ronda Rousey
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
3 possible reasons why Roman Reigns is not headlining this WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Roman Reigns should not be added to the Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Potential feuds for Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Should Roman Reigns lose at Wrestlemania 35?: The two sides
RELATED STORY
5 Better matches for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WrestleMania 35 Plans WWE Reportedly Cancelled
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Roman Reigns is facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre confirmed for WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
3 Possible things Roman Reigns could do at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Matches WWE Could Be Planning for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us