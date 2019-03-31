WWE News: Roman Reigns reacts to women headlining WrestleMania 35

Roman has nothing but good things to say for the WWE women

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently talked with Stephen A. Smith on his show, detailing his struggle with leukemia and his shocking return.

Reigns also talked about women headlining WrestleMania 35 for the very first time.

In case you didn't know. . .

On April 7th, WrestleMania 35 will emanate from MetLife Stadium. For the first time in the history of WWE, women will headline a WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch have been involved in quite possibly the biggest storyline heading into The Show of Shows, with the sudden rise in Becky's popularity helping the case of women closing the show.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns talked in depth on the topic of the three women main eventing 'Mania.

It's huge! And, I mean this is something... you know the Women's Revolution... the women's evolution, it's been just that. You know, we've seen these women involved in some... you know, people who were getting only a few minutes on a three-hour show, to dominating throughout the show and telling a three-hour story.

I think it's refreshing to be able to see these women step up, and rightfully so- they did a lot of work to get to this point and I love the fact that we highlight that, we don't shy away from that. We are pushing these women to be as great as they can be, and to be able to see them on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, in the main event, closing the show, I think it's a huge testament to women all over the world.

What's next?

Roman Reigns has always been a class act and seems genuinely happy to see women headlining the show. Reigns is all set to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns not being in the main event this year, after being the WrestleMania headliner for four straight years?

