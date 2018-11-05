×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Roman Reigns' recent revelation forced major Survivor Series changes

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
932   //    05 Nov 2018, 03:42 IST

Vince McMahon had some huge plans for Survivor Series
Vince McMahon had some huge plans for Survivor Series

What's the story?

Roman Reigns revealed that he would be forced to relinquish the Universal Championship and step away from the ring for an undetermined amount of time two weeks ago on Raw, which has since caused a ricochet effect on Survivor Series, which has since some major changes over the past week.

In case you didn't know...

The most recent match to be announced for the show was Brock Lesnar's rematch against AJ Styles from last year's show, which saw The Beast come out on top. This was a match that would never have happened if Roman Reigns was still Universal Champion since the original plan was to have The Big Dog come out on top and Lesnar would then walk away from WWE for a while whilst he pursued his options in UFC.

Ever since the 2016 brand split, Survivor Series has returned to his original format which sees Raw vs SmackDown and it has continued suit this year, but this wasn't the original plan.

The heart of the matter

Wrestlevotes are reporting that Vince McMahon wanted to avoid Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles at Survivor Series this year, even though Styles would be WWE Champion and Reigns would hold the Universal title, so the whole SmackDown vs Raw format was not going ahead this year.

Team Corbin vs Team Angle for control of Monday Night Raw was going to be the main match which would see Raw vs Raw rather than the traditional brand supremacy match. Obviously, since Reigns was forced to relinquish the title, Lesnar has taken his place and the match is now going ahead.

What's next?

Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 18th live from The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and so far the matches that have been made official for the show include Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles.

Do you think Vince McMahon's version of Survivor Series was better? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Vince McMahon
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
5 Ways WWE Would Have Booked Roman Reigns' Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman reacts to Roman Reigns recent...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers Who May Benefit Following Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
9 Biggest Things WWE Could Be Seriously Discussing After...
RELATED STORY
3 instant storyline changes that will happen after Roman...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest moments in the career of Roman Reigns so far
RELATED STORY
Twitter thanks Roman Reigns following his Leukemia...
RELATED STORY
5 Positives from Roman Reigns' absence
RELATED STORY
5 Times WWE pushed Roman Reigns over other Superstars 
RELATED STORY
Ranking Roman Reigns' Every Championship Reign From Worst...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us