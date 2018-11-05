WWE News: Roman Reigns' recent revelation forced major Survivor Series changes

Vince McMahon had some huge plans for Survivor Series

Roman Reigns revealed that he would be forced to relinquish the Universal Championship and step away from the ring for an undetermined amount of time two weeks ago on Raw, which has since caused a ricochet effect on Survivor Series, which has since some major changes over the past week.

The most recent match to be announced for the show was Brock Lesnar's rematch against AJ Styles from last year's show, which saw The Beast come out on top. This was a match that would never have happened if Roman Reigns was still Universal Champion since the original plan was to have The Big Dog come out on top and Lesnar would then walk away from WWE for a while whilst he pursued his options in UFC.

Ever since the 2016 brand split, Survivor Series has returned to his original format which sees Raw vs SmackDown and it has continued suit this year, but this wasn't the original plan.

Wrestlevotes are reporting that Vince McMahon wanted to avoid Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles at Survivor Series this year, even though Styles would be WWE Champion and Reigns would hold the Universal title, so the whole SmackDown vs Raw format was not going ahead this year.

Team Corbin vs Team Angle for control of Monday Night Raw was going to be the main match which would see Raw vs Raw rather than the traditional brand supremacy match. Obviously, since Reigns was forced to relinquish the title, Lesnar has taken his place and the match is now going ahead.

Some thoughts / insight as to Survivor Series. Easier to get it all in one tweet, reason for the notepad image. pic.twitter.com/kSanNNQ4v4 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 4, 2018

Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 18th live from The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and so far the matches that have been made official for the show include Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles.

Do you think Vince McMahon's version of Survivor Series was better? Have your say in the comments section below...