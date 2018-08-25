WWE News: Roman Reigns responds to Braun Strowman's Challenge for the Universal Championship

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.09K // 25 Aug 2018, 21:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Champion responds to his latest challenger

What's the Story?

Days after The Shield thwarted his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt, Braun Strowman issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for a title match next week on Monday Night Raw.

Earlier today, Reigns responded to Strowman saying "see you u at 8pm at Raw."

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In Case You Didn't Know

After Reigns defeated Finn Bálor to retain the Universal Championship, Strowman attacked the champion and attempted to cash-in his Money in the Bank Briefcase this past Monday.

However, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins came down to the ring and prevented Strowman from beating Reigns for the title.

The Heart of the Matter

The return of The Shield and Strowman's cash-in attempt caused many to wonder if the company finally turned Reigns heel, but that is highly unlikely based off the reaction of the commentary team and the tweets from Reigns and Strowman.

When The Shield came down to the ring, the commentators didn't condemn their actions for attacking Strowman and were more concerned at emphasizing the impact of all three men coming together again for the first time since 2017.

Also, Strowman's actions this past Monday blatantly contradict what he said at SummerSlam about cashing in face-to-face due to Strowman waiting until the end of Reigns' match with Bálor to come to the ring - a point Reigns highlighted in his tweet earlier today.

You literally tried to cash in after I wrestled for 30 min last Monday, sounds like the only way u can take MY title is by surprise. Better luck next time Meat Shack. See u at 8pm at #RAW. #Toronto #B2R https://t.co/J50eqk5n4I — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 25, 2018

What's Next?

Reigns said he would see Strowman on Raw next week, but they might not end up having a match since they're currently advertised to face each other at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday, September 16 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

However, the AT&T Center is currently advertising a championship match between Strowman and Reigns, so Strowman losing his Money in the Bank cash-in match could be the catalyst for their match at Hell in A Cell, but that is pure speculation.

Would we see another clash between Reigns and Strowman next week on RAW? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!