WWE News: Roman Reigns responds to Shane McMahon ahead of tonight's tag match on RAW

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
414   //    09 Jul 2019, 00:28 IST

Who will Shane McMahon choose as Roman Reigns' mystery partner?
Who will Shane McMahon choose as Roman Reigns' mystery partner?

What's the story?

Heading into tonight's Monday Night RAW, one of the headlining matches for the event will feature Roman Reigns and a mystery partner to do battle against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Shane McMahon tweeted earlier that he will find someone "worthy" to team with Roman Reigns tonight. This tweet provoked a response from "The Big Dog".

In case you didn't know...

In a rebuttal to The Undertaker's appearance on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Shane McMahon has barred The Undertaker from ringside. The Undertaker made a bold promise to reap the souls of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. His words, however, may have given Roman Reigns' dire consequences. Now, Reigns is faced in an unlikely scenario in which he not only has to worry about Shane O'Mac and "The Scottish Psychopath", but also his mystery partner.

The heart of the matter

While Shane McMahon has shared his thoughts with the concerns of the WWE Universe and has vowed to do the right thing, Roman Reigns appear to believe otherwise. Roman replied to Shane O'Mac's tweet and appears to be ready for whatever Shane may have in store for him tonight.

What's next?

This match will make things very interesting heading into Extreme Rules, as The Undertaker and Roman Reigns will battle Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre In a No Holds Barred Tag Team Match at the event.

Monday Night RAW will be airing live tonight at 8pm (EST) on the USA Network from a sold-out Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. You can follow all the action with us here at Sportskeeda at this link.

With "The Deadman" barred from ringside, who will be Roman Reigns' partner? Let us know in the comments section below.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

Tags:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Shane McMahon
