WWE News: Roman Reigns responds to the Ambulance angle from Great Balls of Fire

The Big Dog shows no remorse regarding his actions from Great Balls of Fire.

@@WrestlingFan02_ by darshan.sheth News 10 Jul 2017, 20:50 IST

Reigns obliterated Strowman after their Ambulance Match

What’s the story?

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to respond to last night’s brutal Ambulance angle where the Big Dog brutally attacked and punished the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. His response to the entire ordeal – him running down Strowman with an ambulance – was remorseless.

In case you didn’t know...

At last night’s RAW Exclusive Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, Braun Strowman walked out victorious in his match against the Big Dog, Roman Reigns. The match ended when Strowman dodged a spear by Reigns which sent him straight into the Ambulance and Strowman closed the doors to walk out as the winner.

However, after the match, Reigns came out of the Ambulance and obliterated Strowman. He then put Strowman into the back of the Ambulance and drove it off to the backstage area and viciously rammed it back into a trailer with Strowman still inside.

He limped away from the wreckage as RAW GM Kurt Angle came in with medical support to remove Strowman from the Ambulance.

The heart of the matter

Reigns took to Twitter to respond to his brutal attack on Strowman from last night. The Big Dog’s response is remorseless and shocking.

Reigns quoted one of his previous tweets with a newer one saying “I repeat”:

What’s next?

The aftermath of this event will surely be addressed in tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, but it hasn’t still been confirmed if both Reigns and Strowman are medically fit to make an appearance

Author’s Take

I hope this is an official heel turn for Reigns. Everyone except Vince has longed for the Big Dog’s heel turn.

He will surely get loads of organic heat as a heel and might even end up being one of the best heels ever. However, it’s highly unlikely that Mr McMahon will pull the trigger on Reigns' heel turn.