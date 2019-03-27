WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals he "felt very insecure" before publicly revealing his battle with leukemia

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship last year after announcing that he had leukemia and would be leaving WWE to get treatment. Reigns recently returned to the WWE after winning the biggest battle of his life and now looks set for a WrestleMania showdown with Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns has been a polarizing figure in WWE since the first time The Shield broke up but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most successful Superstars of the current era. Reigns is a multiple-time world champion, a former United States Champion, a former tag-team Champion, and former Royal Rumble winner along with a host of other accolades.

Roman Reigns recently spoke to ESPN about his battle with leukemia and overcoming it tp return. This is what Reigns had to say:

“It’s OK to lean on people, it’s OK to accept that support. For the longest time, I felt like I was on an island. I felt very insecure and I didn’t know how everyone would react. Especially being a public figure, a performer, I never wanted anyone to think that I was trying to make this benefit my performance or my career.

I just felt—I wanted people to respect me for the work that I put in and the performer that I am. Sometimes life throws a wrench at you and it’s not exactly how you planned, and it put me at a crossroads where I had to figure out if I wanted to continue to keep this secret of mine or if I was able to tell my story and be able to connect with those who might be able to lean on it and use it as an inspiration.” H/T: WrestleZone

As of now, although nothing has been confirmed, it looks like Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

