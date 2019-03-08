WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals how he found out about Dean Ambrose's looming WWE exit

Will Roman Reigns convince Dean Ambrose to re-sign?

What's the story?

Roman Reigns returned to Monday Night Raw last week amidst the news that Dean Ambrose will be leaving the company next month, something that Reigns himself already talked about changing.

In case you didn't know...

Ambrose's current WWE deal expires in April and many believe that his WrestleMania match could be his last. The former World Champion made the decision not to re-sign with WWE when his deal expires following WrestleMania with many rumors suggesting that it was frustration with WWE's creative team as well as missing Roman Reigns on the road.

It was hoped that Reigns making his return to the company would help to convince the former World Champion to re-sign so that The Shield can continue their dominance over WWE in the years to come but that is yet to happen.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns recently spoke openly about Ambrose's exit and even revealed how he found out the news that his longtime friend would be leaving the company.

"I think I actually read it on Twitter so I didn't take it too seriously, I've always known Ambrose and he likes to stay unpredictable and march to the beat of his own drum. I know one thing, he just wants to be happy. He's kind of been preparing for when he doesn't have to rely on anybody.

"We've been lucky enough to be on a crazy roller-coaster ride over the last few years and secure ourselves. It still is a big shock and we haven't had much time to talk about it because we've been on the gas pedal since I've been back."

"It concerns me a bit - the last thing I want is for one of my good friends to leave but as long as he's happy and healthy we'll be good. We'll still talk all the time but this is WWE and you never know what's going to happen," he said via SkySports.

What's next?

Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose team up once again this weekend alongside Seth Rollins as The Shield reunite to take on the team of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre at Fastlane.

Do you think Roman Reigns will be able to convince Dean Ambrose to stay with WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...

