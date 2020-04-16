WWE News - Roman Reigns reveals how he tried to earn Vince McMahon's respect

Roman Reigns has opened up about dealing with Vince McMahon backstage

McMahon booked Reigns in four successive WrestleMania main events

Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon

Roman Reigns says he has attempted to earn the respect of Vince McMahon and the rest of WWE’s decision-makers throughout his career by simply doing what he is asked every time he is booked in a segment or match on television.

Speaking in an interview with Muscle & Fitness, the SmackDown Superstar gave an insight into his thought process as a WWE performer by revealing that he will occasionally try to change a script if it does not feel right for his character.

However, for the most part, he believes the right approach is to do exactly as he has been asked by McMahon & Co.

"We have writers, their job is to write us a script, but obviously if it's just something that doesn't feel right, as the performer who's in front of the red light, you have to adjust and you have to make it work for you.

"But I think every situation is different. As a young performer who is trying to build that equity with Vince, all of the above, everybody who is kind of in that Gorilla Position [backstage area], and watching and critiquing everything that you’re doing, I think you have to earn the keys to the car."

Roman Reigns’ WWE credentials

There are few WWE Superstars on the current roster who have achieved as much success as Roman Reigns over the last seven-and-a-half years.

Since making his main-roster debut as part of The Shield in November 2012, Reigns has won the WWE Championship (x3), Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and Tag Team Championship (w/Seth Rollins), as well as the 2015 Royal Rumble.

He also headlined four WrestleMania events in a row between WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34 – a feat that has only ever been surpassed by Hulk Hogan.