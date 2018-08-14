WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals if he will change his ring gear

Reigns had a very interesting answer, in response!

What's the story?

Roman Reigns has one of the most distinctive looks in WWE, with the signature vest as his gear. During a recent interview with Brian Fritz of The Sporting News, he was asked if he was considering changing his gear.

In response, Reigns revealed how he's probably changed his gear more than anyone else in the current roster. He also downplayed the role of gear and emphasized that it is the in-ring work that really matters.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has a big task ahead of him at SummerSlam, this weekend. He goes up against The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, with the Universal Championship on the line and up for grabs.

He has had the same look, right since the days of The Shield. While the other men went on to have new gear, Reigns has maintained his look. Fans have wanted change for a while now.

The heart of the matter

Reigns revealed a staggering statistic during this interview (thank you to Wrestling Inc. for the heads up):

Over the years, if you looked at all the vests that I've had created with the different color schemes and different looks, I've probably had more gear than anybody on our roster. At this point, I've had at least 50 vests made, all the way to different logos to what I wear now.

Reigns went on to say that gear did not really matter as much as other attributes for a WWE superstar:

I don't want to sound bad but at the same time, is it really about the gear? It ain't about how the brother looks or how the girl looks. There is some aesthetics to this but ain't it about the performance? Is it my gear that's making people emote? I don't think so.

What's next?

Catch Roman Reigns take on Brock Lesnar this weekend, at SummerSlam 2018. Join us live for all the action. Do you think The Big Dog can finally dethrone The Beast Incarnate?

