WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals interesting details about his infamous post-Wrestlemania 33 promo

by Rohit Relan News 18 Aug 2017, 05:36 IST

What's the story?

In the recent edition of the Off The Board podcast, Roman Reigns revealed that his 8-minute promo after Wrestlemania 33 was one of the most gratifying moments of his career.

Reigns said that he enjoyed every bit of that segment as he knew that he had full control over fans' reactions and he was aware that he was pushing them even further.

The Big Dog also admitted that he spent a lot more time in the ring than he was allocated and was constantly told by the cameraman to wrap up the segment. But, in his defense, he said that the atmosphere in the arena was such that he could not have left the fans with anything less.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at this year's Wrestlemania in Orlando. After the match, The Deadman left his hat, gloves, and jacket inside the ring before exiting, signaling that his match against the Big Dog was his last.

On Raw after Wrestlemania, Roman Reigns was on the receiving end of an extremely hostile set of fans in the Amway Center. To stir up the crowd even further, Reigns cut an 8-minute promo which consisted of only five words, 'This is my yard now'.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Off the Board podcast, Reigns said that he was very fortunate to deliver multiple 30-minute thrillers to the crowds which would bring them to the edge of their seats but he admitted that the promo on Raw after Wrestlemania 33 was one of the most satisfying points of his career.

Reigns further said that he was well aware of the whole scenario and enjoyed playing with the fans while it lasted.

"But it was so bittersweet to just be able to have full control. I just felt like everybody was on a string at that point and I was just pulling them. There’s a little thing where you can see I pretty much mouth it, 'I got em in the palm of my hand.' I had thousands of people doing exactly what I wanted them to do and it’s like a master plan and it’s unfolding perfectly in front of your eyes. "

Reigns also stated that the segment lasted more than it should have and he felt bad for the performers who were next in line but he said that he couldn't have left the table when he was on the heater. He said that the

"I knew we were getting pretty deep into that Seg One and we’re about pretty much cross over into Seg 2 and Seg 3 and I felt bad because there were guys, I think it was one of the Hardy Boyz against Sheamus or Cesaro, and I did feel bad because I did eat into their match, but there was that electricity out there and you don’t leave the table when you’re on the heater."

What's next?

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal-4-Way match for the Universal Championship at the Summerslam PPV, this Sunday.

Author's take

I believe that Roman did the right thing by intriguing the crowd in attendance as it established him as one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling in the eyes of everyone watching from home.